Business Armenia has supported exports exceeding 5. 9 billion AMD in 2018

Business Armenia has supported exports exceeding 5. 9 billion AMD during January-September 2018.

The figure exceeds the 5.7 billion AMD recorded during the 12 months of 2017. Business Armenia supported foreign investments of over $17,395,000. Memorandums of Understanding on investments worth 28.6 million were signed.

The results of the first nine months of 2018 were discussed today at a meeting of the Business Armenia Board of Trustees under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan.