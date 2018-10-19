Prime Minister’s election on the agenda of Parliament’s October 24 sitting

12:49, 19 Oct 2018
Off

Election of the Prime Minister will be on the agenda of the National’s Assembly’s sitting on October 24.

According to the Constitution, following the Prime Minister’s resignation, the factions represented in the Parliament have the right to nominate a candidate within seven days.

In case the National Assembly fails to elect Prime Minister, it will have another seven days to nominate candidates and hold an election.

The Parliament will be dissolved should it fail to elect Prime Minister twice.

Nikol Pashinyan stepped down from the post on October 16 in a bid to trigger early parliamentary elections.

