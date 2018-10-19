Turkey to host four-nation summit on Syria crisis

Istanbul host a summit between the leaders of Turkey, France, Germany and Russia to discuss the conflict in Syria and efforts for a lasting solution to the war in the Arab country, a Turkish official said Friday, AP reports.

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, in a written statement said the summit will take place on Oct. 27.

Russia and Turkey reached an agreement last month to set up a demilitarized zone around the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib preventing a government offensive on the last rebel stronghold in the country.

German government spokeswoman Martina Fietz announced that German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be attending the summit.

The Kremlin confirmed Vladimir Putin’s participation in the summit and said it would focus on political settlement and conditions for the return of Syrian refugees.