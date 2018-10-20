Armenian Virtual College to support Ministry of Diaspora in educational activities

On October 20, 2018, the acting Minister of Diaspora of Armenia Mkhitar Hayrapetyan and Armenian Virtual College Founder and President Dr. Yervant Zorian signed a Memorandum of Understanding on collaboration on a wide range of programs.

The Memorandum comes to formalize a long existing partnership between the Ministry of Diaspora of the Republic of Armenia and AVC aimed at the preservation of the Armenian identity in the Diaspora.

According to the Memorandum, AVC will support the Ministry in implementing educational activities within the framework of its youth, educational and other programs.