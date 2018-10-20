Pashinyan, Hariri discuss perspectives of Armenia-Lebano relations

As part of a working visit to Lebanon, Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

Nikol Pashinyan thanked Saad Hariri for a warm welcome and hospitality. “This is my first visit to fraternal Lebanon, a country with rich history of ancient civilizations. I am convinced that the visit will help us promote the agenda of bilateral cooperation. Of course, your father, Rafik Hariri, who was a great friend of Armenia, made an invaluable contribution to the deepening and strengthening of ties between our countries.”

Saad Hariri noted that Lebanon highly appreciates the ongoing cooperation with friendly Armenia and is interested in its further strengthening. He appreciated the role played by the Lebanese-Armenian community in his country’s development, as well as in the furtherance of Armenian-Lebanese ties.

The sides exchanged views on the situation in the two countries. Nikol Pashinyan took the opportunity to present the national movement in Armenia, which started in April-May this year, dwelling on the political transformations and the expected developments.

Nikol Pashinyan and Saad Hariri noted with satisfaction that a high-level political dialogue is on between the two countries. They agreed in that vigorous efforts should be made to upgrade the economic component of interaction. In this regard, they highlighted the role of the intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation.

The Acting Prime Minister of Armenia presented his government’s steps aimed at improving the business environment and protecting investments. He suggested organizing a visit of Lebanese business circles in order to introduce Armenia’s business climate on the spot.

The parties discussed issues related to cooperation in agriculture, transport, tourism, as well as in other spheres of mutual interest. They expressed satisfaction at the rise in tourist flows as fostered by direct air communication between the two countries.

Nikol Pashinyan welcomed the interest shown by Lebanese companies in making investments in Armenia and reaching out to third markets through Armenia/

The two heads of government exchanged views over the ongoing Armenia-Lebanon cooperation at international platforms, touching upon regional issues and challenges.

At the end of the meeting, the Acting Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia signed the Golden Book of Honorary Guests.