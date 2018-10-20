The “Eye of Istanbul” closes forever: Last farewell to Ara Güler

18:05, 20 Oct 2018
Off

Ani Minasyan
Public Radio of Armenia
Istanbul

Thousands gathered in central Istanbul today to bid last farewell to iconic photographer Ara Güler.

Mourners started pouring in to Galatasaray Square, where a memorial service was held, from the early hours of the morning.

His coffin was later taken to an Armenian church in Beyoglu district and he was buried at the Armenian Cemetery in Sisli after the ceremony in the church.

“He lived in this country and captured everything happening here on the camera. Istanbul changed with him,” Garo Paylan, an ethnic Armenian lawmaker of the Turkish Parliament, told Public Radio of Armenia.

“Ara Guler is an author of universal legacy,” said Ara Gochunyan, editor-in-chief of the Istanbul based Armenian Jamanak daily.

Expressing grief over death of the photographer, Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay said at the funeral that Güler was a great artist, who inspired many photographers. “We will always remember our notable artist with respect,” he added.

Legendary Turkish Armenian photographer Ara Güler passed away at the age of 90 late on October 17.

Güler would say his photos were doing a favor to his home city. “If, not the photos, no one would know Isnabul, as no one had taken photos of the city.”

Dubbed the “Eye of Istanbul,” Güler rose to fame with his black and white portraits of the city.

He photographed a number of politicians and artists including Winston Churchill, Indira Gandhi, Maria Callas, John Berger, Bertrand Russell, Willy Brandt, Alfred Hitchcock, Ansel Adams, Imogen Cunningham, Marc Chagall, Salvador Dalí and Pablo Picasso.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Pashinyan, Hariri discuss perspectives of Armenia-Lebano relations

20:14, 20 Oct 2018

Armenian Virtual College to support Ministry of Diaspora in educational activities

17:44, 20 Oct 2018

Leaders of Armenia, Lebanon hail the level of bilateral political dialogue

15:54, 20 Oct 2018

Vilnius marks Yerevan's 2800th anniversary

00:09, 20 Oct 2018

Venice Commission: Proposed amendments to Armenia's "Electoral Code "mostly positive"

20:44, 19 Oct 2018

Business Armenia has supported exports exceeding 5. 9 billion AMD in 2018

17:43, 19 Oct 2018

Armenia's acting Prime Minister to visit Lebanon

16:54, 19 Oct 2018

Turkey to host four-nation summit on Syria crisis

15:45, 19 Oct 2018

Yerevan hosts exhibition dedicated to Germany's National Day

14:59, 19 Oct 2018

Armenia, Korea agree to promote and protect investments

13:53, 19 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Pashinyan, Hariri discuss perspectives of Armenia-Lebano relations

Armenian Virtual College to support Ministry of Diaspora in educational activities

Leaders of Armenia, Lebanon hail the level of bilateral political dialogue

Vilnius marks Yerevan's 2800th anniversary

Venice Commission: Proposed amendments to Armenia's "Electoral Code "mostly positive"

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia