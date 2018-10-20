Vilnius marks Yerevan’s 2800th anniversary

To mark Yerevan‘s 2800th anniversary, the City Hall of Latvia’s capital Vilnius is lighting the three central bridges in the colors of the Armenian flag, Armenia’s Ambassador to Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia Tigran Mkrtchyan said in a Facebook post.

The White Bridge has been lit in red lights, the Green Bridge is lit in blue and the Mindaugas Bridge is lit in orange, the Ambassador said.

He expressed gratitude to Vilnius Mayor’s office and to Mayor Remigijus Šimašiuspersonally for “the beautiful and peculiar present.”