Vilnius marks Yerevan’s 2800th anniversary

00:09, 20 Oct 2018
Off

To mark Yerevan‘s 2800th anniversary, the City Hall of Latvia’s capital Vilnius is lighting the three central bridges in the colors of the Armenian flag, Armenia’s Ambassador to Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia Tigran Mkrtchyan said in a Facebook post. 

The White Bridge has been lit in red lights, the Green Bridge is lit in blue and the Mindaugas Bridge is lit in orange, the Ambassador said. 

He expressed gratitude to Vilnius Mayor’s office and to Mayor Remigijus Šimašiuspersonally for “the beautiful and peculiar present.” 

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Venice Commission: Proposed amendments to Armenia's "Electoral Code "mostly positive"

20:44, 19 Oct 2018

Business Armenia has supported exports exceeding 5. 9 billion AMD in 2018

17:43, 19 Oct 2018

Armenia's acting Prime Minister to visit Lebanon

16:54, 19 Oct 2018

Turkey to host four-nation summit on Syria crisis

15:45, 19 Oct 2018

Yerevan hosts exhibition dedicated to Germany's National Day

14:59, 19 Oct 2018

Armenia, Korea agree to promote and protect investments

13:53, 19 Oct 2018

Prime Minister's election on the agenda of Parliament's October 24 sitting

12:49, 19 Oct 2018

6th International Khachaturian Festival kicks off in Yerevan

11:14, 19 Oct 2018

ANCA Supporters Across the Garden State Strongly Back Menendez

10:21, 19 Oct 2018

EU ready for a new era in relations with Armenia

19:36, 18 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Venice Commission: Proposed amendments to Armenia's "Electoral Code "mostly positive"

Business Armenia has supported exports exceeding 5. 9 billion AMD in 2018

Armenia's acting Prime Minister to visit Lebanon

Turkey to host four-nation summit on Syria crisis

Yerevan hosts exhibition dedicated to Germany's National Day

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia