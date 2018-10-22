Armenia committed to holding elections meeting intl standards, acting FM says

Armenia is committed to solving the Karabakh conflict exceptionally in a peaceful way within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship, Armenia’s acting Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said at a meeting with Rudolf Michalka – Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus.

In this regard Zohrab Mnatsakanyan underlined that Armenia attaches great importance to the formation of an atmosphere of security and peace, emphasizing that “our international partners should refrain from actions that could lead to arms race in the region and increase the threat of instability.

During the meeting the parties referred to the developments in the region. Armenia’s acting FM briefed the guest on the latest domestic developments in Armenia, underlining that on the basis of the mandate granted by the people the government continues the process of reforms aimed at fighting corruption, ensuring rule of law and reinforcing justice.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan reiterated the commitment of the Armenian authorities to hold snap parliamentary elections in compliance with international standards and attached importance to cooperation with OSCE ODHIR and other international structures.