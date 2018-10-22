Armenian libraries get 1,000 Arabic books as a gift

09:27, 22 Oct 2018
Off

The Sharjah-based Kalimat Foundation for Children’s Empowerment (KF), has supplied 1,000 books to ten Armenian public libraries, which include a variety of genres and aim to offer easy reads to Arab refugee children and young adults, The Gulf Today reports.

This recent effort forms part of KF’s ‘Pledge a Library’ initiative, which was launched to support and empower refugee Arab children and young adults through reading by offering them high-quality reading materials in Arabic.

The initiative also aims to help these young readers better understand and appreciate their first language, heritage and cultural legacy living outside their countries of origin.

Amna Al Mazimi, Manager of KF, said: “Bringing 1,000 Arabic books to libraries in Armenia build on our efforts to reach out to the maximum number of Arab refugee children worldwide. Through these initiatives, we reinforce our commitment to help children caught up in crisis overcome their hardship by losing themselves in the stories contained within these books. It is our firm belief that books play a critical role in shaping opinions and personalities.”

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Armenia hosts Eurasia Week Forum

13:56, 22 Oct 2018

Armenian President to attend World Investment Forum 2018

12:49, 22 Oct 2018

Armenia's acting PM meets His Holiness Aram I in Anteliad

11:31, 22 Oct 2018

Yerevan's 2800th anniversary in pictures

10:45, 22 Oct 2018

Pashinyan, Hariri discuss perspectives of Armenia-Lebano relations

20:14, 20 Oct 2018

The "Eye of Istanbul" closes forever: Last farewell to Ara Güler

18:05, 20 Oct 2018

Armenian Virtual College to support Ministry of Diaspora in educational activities

17:44, 20 Oct 2018

Leaders of Armenia, Lebanon hail the level of bilateral political dialogue

15:54, 20 Oct 2018

Vilnius marks Yerevan's 2800th anniversary

00:09, 20 Oct 2018

Venice Commission: Proposed amendments to Armenia's "Electoral Code "mostly positive"

20:44, 19 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenia hosts Eurasia Week Forum

Armenian President to attend World Investment Forum 2018

Armenia's acting PM meets His Holiness Aram I in Anteliad

Yerevan's 2800th anniversary in pictures

Pashinyan, Hariri discuss perspectives of Armenia-Lebano relations

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia