Armenian libraries get 1,000 Arabic books as a gift

The Sharjah-based Kalimat Foundation for Children’s Empowerment (KF), has supplied 1,000 books to ten Armenian public libraries, which include a variety of genres and aim to offer easy reads to Arab refugee children and young adults, The Gulf Today reports.

This recent effort forms part of KF’s ‘Pledge a Library’ initiative, which was launched to support and empower refugee Arab children and young adults through reading by offering them high-quality reading materials in Arabic.

The initiative also aims to help these young readers better understand and appreciate their first language, heritage and cultural legacy living outside their countries of origin.

Amna Al Mazimi, Manager of KF, said: “Bringing 1,000 Arabic books to libraries in Armenia build on our efforts to reach out to the maximum number of Arab refugee children worldwide. Through these initiatives, we reinforce our commitment to help children caught up in crisis overcome their hardship by losing themselves in the stories contained within these books. It is our firm belief that books play a critical role in shaping opinions and personalities.”