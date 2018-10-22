Armenian President to attend World Investment Forum 2018

Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian will pay a working visit to Switzerland October 22-25 to participate in the World Investment Forum 2018 organized by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Organized under the overall theme Investing in Sustainable Development, the Forum will address global challenges for international investment in the new era of globalization and industrialization. Investment stakeholders will gather to brainstorm solution-oriented initiatives and build global partnerships to advance prosperity for all.

President Sarkissian will address the Global Leaders Investment Summit to be held within the framework of the Forum.

Armen Sarkissian will also attend the opening of the prestigious Crans Montana international forum and will keynote the discussions on local and global security issues.