Armenia’s Parliament votes down proposed amendments to Electoral Code

The Armenian National Assembly voted down proposed amendments to the Electoral Code at first reading.

The draft needed 63 votes to pass, but received only 56.

Commenting on the vote, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said “the proposed amendments were called to make the Electoral Code more democratic and understandable.”

Speaking through Facebook live streaming, Pashinyan said “the vote comes to reiterate the inevitability of early parliamentary elections.”

“We’ll not be able to take any step without snap elections, because today’s vote shows the real state of affairs. The parliamentary majority and its supporters are doing their best to conduct a sabotage policy,” he said.