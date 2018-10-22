Artsakh’s Shekher signs friendship declaration with French Arnouville

18:38, 22 Oct 2018
A Declaration of Friendship was signed today between Shekher community of the Republic of Artsakh and Arnouville community of the French Republic. The Declaration was signed by head of the Shekher community Mkhitar Mangasaryan and Mayor of Arnouville Pascal Doll.

The solemn ceremony of signing took place in Shekher. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian, Member of the National Assembly of France, Vice-Chairman of the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle François Pupponi and member of the  France-Artsakh Friendship Circle  Francois Rochebloine were present at the ceremony.

The Declaration, in particular, states that the communities of Shekher and Arnouville establish friendly relations based on the universal human values such as peace, freedom and democracy. The Declaration is aimed at contributing to the development of cooperation between the two communities, as well as to the exchange of experience in the spheres of administrative management, economy, education, culture, and others.

