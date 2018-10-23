Armenian government committed to continue with reforms

Armenia’s acting Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received today Harlem Désir, OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media.

The interlocutors hailed the close and effective cooperation established between the Office of the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media and relevant authorities in Armenia, the government’s steps aimed at ensuring freedom of the speech and press.

Referring to recent domestic political developments, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan reiterated the Armenian government’s commitment to continue the reforms aimed at reinforcing democracy.

The acting Minister noted that the broad mandate given by the people is based on clear issues: fight against corruption, rule of law and justice, ensuring equal conditions in social and economic spheres. The sides highlighted the cooperation between Armenia and international organizations along this path.