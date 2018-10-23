Armenian President attends World Investment Forum 2018

11:32, 23 Oct 2018
On a working visit to Switzerland, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian attended the opening of the opening of the World Investment Forum 2018 organized by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Attending the ceremony were high-ranking officials from Switzerland, members states of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, representatives of the world business community and international organizations and investments. The participants were greeted by Swiss President Alain Berset.

Organized under the overall theme Investing in Sustainable Development, the Forum will address global challenges for international investment in the new era of globalization and industrialization. Investment stakeholders will gather to brainstorm solution-oriented initiatives and build global partnerships to advance prosperity for all.

This year’s event has brought together more than 4,000 participants from 160 countries of the world, including heads of supranational corporations, influential investment funds and large companies.

The solemn opening was followed by an award ceremony, where President Sarkissian handed an award to Invest India Company.

President Sarkissian then visited the Armenian booth at the “Investment Village,” which presents the attractiveness of the investment climate and competitive privileges, as well as tourism opportunities and peculiarities.

