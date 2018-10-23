Armenia’s President visits Franck Muller headquarters in Geneva

President Armen Sarkissian and Mrs. Nouneh Sarkissian visited the headquarters of Franck Muller company in Geneva and met with the President of the company, well-known Armenian-Swiss entrepreneur and benefactor Vartan Sirmakes.

Accompanied by Mr. Sirmakes, President Sarkissian toured various divisions of Franck Muller, visited the exhibition and event center, familiarized with the ambitious development programs of the Company.

The President highly praised Vartan Sirmakes’ contribution to Armenia’s development, particularly his programs implemented in Armenia and Artsakh.

The Armenian-Swiss businessman in his turn noted that his sons and himself are ready to deepen their participation to the development of Armenia and Artsakh through various programs.

Noting that during his visits abroad, he sees it as his duty to constantly speak and tell about Armenia, President Sarkissian viewed as a paramount task making Armenia an attractive country for investors.

“We should be able to build a stable and predictable state where long-term programs can be designed and implemented successfully,” the President of Armenia underscored. He also stressed the importance of Diaspora young generation’s strong ties with Fatherland and their involvement in Armenia’s development programs.