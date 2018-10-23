China opens longest sea-crossing bridge

Photo: Getty Images

Chinese President Xi Jinping has officially opened the world’s longest sea crossing bridge, nine years after construction first began, the BBC reports.

Including its access roads, the bridge spans 55km and connects Hong Kong to Macau and the mainland Chinese city of Zhuhai.

The bridge has cost about $20bn and seen several delays.

Construction has been dogged by safety issues – at least 18 workers have died on the project, officials say.

The bridge will open to regular traffic on Wednesday.