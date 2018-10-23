China opens longest sea-crossing bridge

10:02, 23 Oct 2018
Off
Photo: Getty Images

 

Chinese President Xi Jinping has officially opened the world’s longest sea crossing bridge, nine years after construction first began, the BBC reports.

Including its access roads, the bridge spans 55km and connects Hong Kong to Macau and the mainland Chinese city of Zhuhai.

The bridge has cost about $20bn and seen several delays.

Construction has been dogged by safety issues – at least 18 workers have died on the project, officials say.

The bridge will open to regular traffic on Wednesday.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Armenian President attends World Investment Forum 2018

11:32, 23 Oct 2018

Saroyan’s unpublished plays to Have final performance at UCLA

10:29, 23 Oct 2018

Ukraine takes Armenia and Kyrgyzstan to WTO over steel pipe duties

09:54, 23 Oct 2018

Artsakh's Shekher signs friendship declaration with French Arnouville

18:38, 22 Oct 2018

Armenia’s Parliament votes down proposed amendments to Electoral Code

18:25, 22 Oct 2018

Armenia's Central Bank signs €50mln loan agreement with European Investment Bank

16:41, 22 Oct 2018

Armenia committed to holding elections meeting intl standards, acting FM says

15:54, 22 Oct 2018

ARF Dashnaktsutyun announces participation in snap parliamentary elections

14:37, 22 Oct 2018

Armenia hosts Eurasia Week Forum

13:56, 22 Oct 2018

Armenian President to attend World Investment Forum 2018

12:49, 22 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenian President attends World Investment Forum 2018

Saroyan’s unpublished plays to Have final performance at UCLA

Ukraine takes Armenia and Kyrgyzstan to WTO over steel pipe duties

Artsakh's Shekher signs friendship declaration with French Arnouville

Armenia’s Parliament votes down proposed amendments to Electoral Code

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia