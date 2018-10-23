Introducing common currency not on EAEU agenda

Introducing a common currency in the Eurasian Economic Union is not on the agenda, says Tatyana Valovaya, Minister in charge of Integration and Macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

“No one speaks about it except journalists,” she told a briefing in Yerevan within the framework of the Eurasian Week Forum.

“There is no such issue on EAEU agenda. We speak about the possibility of expanding the use of national currencies. This is a very important in terms of de-dollarization of our accounting. A second topic on the agenda is the creation of a common currency market by 2025,” Valovaya said.

Among the main obstacles to the development of cooperation between EAEU member states the Minister pointed to the existence of barriers.

“The fewer barriers inside the organization, the more comfortable the business will feel,” she said.

Valovaya noted that the domestic developments in Armenia in no way hamper Armenia’s cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union.

According to her Armenia’s representatives are actively working with EAEU partners, she told a briefing in Yerevan within the framework of the Eurasian Week Forum.

Armenia’s Acting Minister of Economic Development and Investment Tigran Khachatryan, in turn, highlighted the development of cooperation between EAEU member states and Iran.

“We see a real perspective for the deepening of trade-economic relations between EAEU and Iran, including in the field of development of free trade zones. At the same time, it should contribute to the creation of Indian Ocean-Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridor,” he said.