Russian football fans hurt in Rome metro escalator accident

22:02, 23 Oct 2018
Photo: EPA

 

Twenty people, most of them CSKA Moscow soccer fans. were injured as an escalator in a Rome metro station broke on Tuesday, Reuters quotes Italian Police as saying.

Footage on social media shows people being crushed at the bottom of the escalator as it runs out of control. Italian media said some were trapped between the metal plates of the steps.

The station was full of Russian fans at the time as they headed towards Rome’s Olympic Stadium where CSKA Moscow were due to play AS Roma in the Champions League later on Tuesday.

 

