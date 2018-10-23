Sale of weapons to Azerbaijan contributes to its non-constructive steps – Sharmazanov

Sale of weapons to Azerbaijan contributes to the that country’s non-constructive steps, Vice-President of the Armenian National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov said at a meeting with Secretary General of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly Yuri Osipov.

During the meeting the parties discussed the issue of Armenian parliamentary delegation in the activities of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly. Eduard Sharmazanov noted that it is an important parliamentary platform for discussing various issues.

Sharmazanov suggested organizing a conference-exhibition dedicated to the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

The parties discussed issues of regional security, attaching importance to the exceptionally peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

“For that purpose it’s necessary to exclude warlike rhetoric and propaganda of xenophobia. The sale of weapons to Azerbaijan contributes to the country’s non-constructive steps,” Sharmazanov said.