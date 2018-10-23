Sale of weapons to Azerbaijan contributes to its non-constructive steps – Sharmazanov

13:49, 23 Oct 2018
Off

Sale of weapons to Azerbaijan contributes to the that country’s non-constructive steps, Vice-President of the Armenian National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov said at a meeting with Secretary General of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly Yuri Osipov.

During the meeting the parties discussed the issue of Armenian parliamentary delegation in the activities of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly. Eduard Sharmazanov noted that it is an important parliamentary platform for discussing various issues.

Sharmazanov suggested organizing a conference-exhibition dedicated to the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

The parties discussed issues of regional security, attaching importance to the exceptionally peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

“For that purpose it’s necessary to exclude warlike rhetoric and propaganda of xenophobia. The sale of weapons to Azerbaijan contributes to the country’s non-constructive steps,” Sharmazanov said.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Armenian government committed to continue with reforms

17:58, 23 Oct 2018

Armenia's President visits Franck Muller headquarters in Geneva

16:02, 23 Oct 2018

Yelk faction nominates Nikol Pashinyan for Prime Minister

14:59, 23 Oct 2018

Arthur Meschyan appointed Yerevan's Chief Architect

12:21, 23 Oct 2018

Armenian President attends World Investment Forum 2018

11:32, 23 Oct 2018

Saroyan’s unpublished plays to Have final performance at UCLA

10:29, 23 Oct 2018

China opens longest sea-crossing bridge

10:02, 23 Oct 2018

Ukraine takes Armenia and Kyrgyzstan to WTO over steel pipe duties

09:54, 23 Oct 2018

Artsakh's Shekher signs friendship declaration with French Arnouville

18:38, 22 Oct 2018

Armenia’s Parliament votes down proposed amendments to Electoral Code

18:25, 22 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenian government committed to continue with reforms

Armenia's President visits Franck Muller headquarters in Geneva

Yelk faction nominates Nikol Pashinyan for Prime Minister

Arthur Meschyan appointed Yerevan's Chief Architect

Armenian President attends World Investment Forum 2018

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia