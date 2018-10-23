Saroyan’s unpublished plays to Have final performance at UCLA

10:29, 23 Oct 2018
Off

Asbarez – The world premiere production of “William Saroyan: The Unpublished Plays in Performance” will have its final engagement at UCLA on Sunday, October 28.

Presented by the Richard Hovannisian Endowed Chair in Modern Armenian History and co-sponsored by the UCLA Center for Near Eastern Studies, the production will be performed at the Jan Popper Theater of the university’s Schoenberg Hall, 445 Charles E. Young Drive East. Parking is available in Structure 2.

Staged by Vista Players, a “boundlessly talented” ensemble that “set the standard by which others were judged” (Sacramento News & Review), the production is the creation of award-winning playwright and director Aram Kouyoumdjian, who was granted special permission by Stanford University Libraries (where the Saroyan Collection is housed) to stage excerpts from the unpublished manuscripts.

Kouyoumdjian’s script, which weaves narration through selections from such Saroyan plays as “Home to Hayastan” and “Ouzenk Chouzenk Hai Yenk” (Like It or Not, We’re Armenians), explores themes like immigration, the trauma of genocide, and the notion of repatriation. Four performers – Jade Hykush, Will Maizel, Bailey Sorrel, and Robert Walters – tackle nearly 30 roles during the course of the 75-minute production.

The production had its first performance last month at the Los Angeles Central Library’s Taper Auditorium, where it was greeted by an overflow audience. In his “Asbarez” review, critic Ishkhan Jinbashian hailed the production as a “drop-dead gorgeous tapestry of storytelling and reflection.”

Since then, the production has traveled with its original cast for shows in Fresno (at the UC Center) and in Orange County (at UC Irvine) before returning to L.A. for an encore performance – this one at the Ararat-Eskijian Museum. The cast has garnered standing ovations in all three geographies, and audiences have described the experience as “moving, heartfelt, captivating”; “brilliantly staged”; and “beautifully performed.”

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Armenian President attends World Investment Forum 2018

11:32, 23 Oct 2018

China opens longest sea-crossing bridge

10:02, 23 Oct 2018

Ukraine takes Armenia and Kyrgyzstan to WTO over steel pipe duties

09:54, 23 Oct 2018

Artsakh's Shekher signs friendship declaration with French Arnouville

18:38, 22 Oct 2018

Armenia’s Parliament votes down proposed amendments to Electoral Code

18:25, 22 Oct 2018

Armenia's Central Bank signs €50mln loan agreement with European Investment Bank

16:41, 22 Oct 2018

Armenia committed to holding elections meeting intl standards, acting FM says

15:54, 22 Oct 2018

ARF Dashnaktsutyun announces participation in snap parliamentary elections

14:37, 22 Oct 2018

Armenia hosts Eurasia Week Forum

13:56, 22 Oct 2018

Armenian President to attend World Investment Forum 2018

12:49, 22 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenian President attends World Investment Forum 2018

China opens longest sea-crossing bridge

Ukraine takes Armenia and Kyrgyzstan to WTO over steel pipe duties

Artsakh's Shekher signs friendship declaration with French Arnouville

Armenia’s Parliament votes down proposed amendments to Electoral Code

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia