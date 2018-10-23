Ukraine takes Armenia and Kyrgyzstan to WTO over steel pipe duties

09:54, 23 Oct 2018
Off

Ukraine has launched complaints at the World Trade Organization to challenge anti-dumping duties imposed by Armenia and Kyrgyzstan on certain types of Ukrainian steel pipes, Reuters reports, citing documents published by the WTO on Monday.

Ukraine said the two countries, both members of the Russia-dominated Eurasian Economic Union, should have phased out duties that were “higher than necessary, erroneous and based on deficient rulings, procedures and provisions.”

Ukraine has already lodged a similar WTO complaint against a third member of the customs union, Kazakhstan. Countries accused of breaking the WTO rules have 60 days to settle the matter or Ukraine could ask the WTO to adjudicate.

