Yelk faction nominates Nikol Pashinyan for Prime Minister

The National Assembly’s Yelk faction has decided to nominate Nikol Pashinyan for Prime Minister.

“We decided to nominate a candidate after consulting with lawyers,” Gevorg Gorgisyan from Yelk faction told reporters at the National Assembly.

Election of the Prime Minister is on the agenda of the National Assembly’s Wednesday sitting.

The vote comes a week after Nikol Pashinyan stepped down from the post in a bid to trigger early elections.

Should the Parliament fail to elect Prime Minister it will have another week to organize another election.

The National Assembly will be dissolved if the Prime Minister is not elected within two weeks.