Yelk faction nominates Nikol Pashinyan for Prime Minister

14:59, 23 Oct 2018
Off

The National Assembly’s Yelk faction has decided to nominate Nikol Pashinyan for Prime Minister.

“We decided to nominate a candidate after consulting with lawyers,” Gevorg Gorgisyan from Yelk faction told reporters at the National Assembly.

Election of the Prime Minister is on the agenda of the National Assembly’s Wednesday sitting.

The vote comes a week after Nikol Pashinyan stepped down from the post in a bid to trigger early elections.

Should the Parliament fail to elect Prime Minister it will have another week to organize another election.

The National Assembly will be dissolved if the Prime Minister is not elected within two weeks.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Armenian government committed to continue with reforms

17:58, 23 Oct 2018

Armenia's President visits Franck Muller headquarters in Geneva

16:02, 23 Oct 2018

Sale of weapons to Azerbaijan contributes to its non-constructive steps - Sharmazanov

13:49, 23 Oct 2018

Arthur Meschyan appointed Yerevan's Chief Architect

12:21, 23 Oct 2018

Armenian President attends World Investment Forum 2018

11:32, 23 Oct 2018

Saroyan’s unpublished plays to Have final performance at UCLA

10:29, 23 Oct 2018

China opens longest sea-crossing bridge

10:02, 23 Oct 2018

Ukraine takes Armenia and Kyrgyzstan to WTO over steel pipe duties

09:54, 23 Oct 2018

Artsakh's Shekher signs friendship declaration with French Arnouville

18:38, 22 Oct 2018

Armenia’s Parliament votes down proposed amendments to Electoral Code

18:25, 22 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenian government committed to continue with reforms

Armenia's President visits Franck Muller headquarters in Geneva

Sale of weapons to Azerbaijan contributes to its non-constructive steps - Sharmazanov

Arthur Meschyan appointed Yerevan's Chief Architect

Armenian President attends World Investment Forum 2018

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia