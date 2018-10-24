Armenian food industry presented at SIAL Paris international expo

11:20, 24 Oct 2018
Off

With the support of Business Armenia, eleven Armenian companies present the potential of Armenian food industry at SIAL Paris international exhibition held in Paris on October 21-25 – one of the largest expos of the industry.

This year the expo features over 7,000 food and beverage producer companies from 106 countries.  Armenian Ambassador to France Ms. Hasmik Tolmajyan visited the Armenian pavilion on the opening day.

The Armenian pavilion offers organic honey, canned fruit and vegetables, pasta, processed meat products, beer, compote, mineral water, tea, sugar-free canned fruits and jams to the international large and medium distributors.

“This is a promising and an accurate marketing step. Our country has been actively working towards export to the Russian market in recent years, but introducing the Armenian production to the European market, meeting the requirements and standards of European distributors will support not only while reaching export agreements but will also greatly contribute to the development of Armenian product quality and marketing”- stated Mr. Markus Azadian, the head of the event department of Business Armenia.

Exports contracts have already been signed during the exhibition. The distributors of SIAL Paris 2018 are very much interested in Armenian organic honey, jams, dried fruits, teas, and sugar-free canned fruits.

