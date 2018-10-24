Forgiveness comes after recognition: Armenian President’s message to Turkey’s Erdogan

14:58, 24 Oct 2018
Off

In the run up to the centennial of the armistice that put an end to World War First to me marked on November 11, 2018, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian urges world leaders to recognize or remember the Armenian genocide within that framework.

“I don’t know how we can speak about the First World War without going back to the tragedy of the Armenian nation – the Armenian Genocide. The recognition or remembering by heads of state would be highly appreciated by the Armenian nation worldwide,” President Sarkissian said in an interview with the Swiss Radio and Television Company.

“Recognition of the Armenian genocide is not recognition of a tragedy of an individually taken tragedy of one nation. First of all it was the first genocide of the 20th century.

“Because it was not prevented, because it was not recognized and condemned, it led to further genocides in the 20th century,” the Armenian President stated.

Asked would be his message to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoganm Sarkissian said: “First, I would tell him good morning Mr. President, I think we have an issue to discuss together. You are the President of Turkey and I am the President of Armenia. My family, my grandparents are from Erzrum, Van and Bitlis and there is a history behind the history of my own family.  Why not start talking about the relations between Turkey and Armenia? Why not speak about our individual stories?”

Armen Sarkissian said he would also speak to Erdogan about the future of their children and grandchildren.

Asked whether there could be forgiveness for Turkey, the President said “Christianity teaches that there is always an opportunity to forgive,” but added that “forgiveness comes after recognition.”

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Nikol Pashinyan not re-elected as Armenia’s Prime Minister

16:01, 24 Oct 2018

Operational communication established between Armenia, Azerbaijan, MFA confirms

13:22, 24 Oct 2018

John Bolton to visit Armenia on October 25

12:32, 24 Oct 2018

Armenian food industry presented at SIAL Paris international expo

11:20, 24 Oct 2018

LIVE: Parliament convenes to elect Prime Minister

10:03, 24 Oct 2018

Trump calls Khashoggi murder 'worst cover-up in history'

09:50, 24 Oct 2018

Russian football fans hurt in Rome metro escalator accident

22:02, 23 Oct 2018

President questions constitutionality of amendments to the law on Parliament's Rule of Procedure

19:10, 23 Oct 2018

Introducing common currency not on EAEU agenda

18:46, 23 Oct 2018

Armenian government committed to continue with reforms

17:58, 23 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Nikol Pashinyan not re-elected as Armenia’s Prime Minister

Operational communication established between Armenia, Azerbaijan, MFA confirms

John Bolton to visit Armenia on October 25

Armenian food industry presented at SIAL Paris international expo

LIVE: Parliament convenes to elect Prime Minister

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia