John Bolton to visit Armenia on October 25

John Bolton, Assistant to US President for National Security Affairs, is expected to arrive in Armenia on Thursday, October 25, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan told a briefing today.

Within the framework of the visit Bolton will meet with Armenia’s top leadership, including the Prime Minister, the Chief of the National Security Service, the Defense Minister and the Foreign Minister.

A wide range of issues will be discussed.

“This will be the highest level visit of a US official to Armenia over decades,” the Spokesperson said.