Nikol Pashinyan not re-elected as Armenia’s Prime Minister

With one con vote and 11 abstentions, the Armenian National assembly voted today to reject Nikol Pashinyan’s election as Prime Minister.

The Republican Party and ARF Dashnaktsutyun Parties did not participate in the voting.

The Parliament now has another week to organize new elections. Should it fail to elect Prime Minister for a second time, the National Assembly will be dissolved by virtue of law.

Nikol Pashinyan’s nomination was more of a formal character to ensure the constitutionality of the process. Pashinyan stepped down as Prime Minister last week in a bid to trigger early parliamentary elections, which he hopes to hold in December.

Speaker of the National Assembly Ara Babloyan congratulated the MPs on the “non-adoption of the decision.”