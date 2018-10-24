Trump calls Khashoggi murder ‘worst cover-up in history’

US President Donald Trump has called Saudi Arabia’s response to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi “the worst cover-up ever,” the BBC reports.

He added that whoever organised the plot “should be in big trouble.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, shortly afterwards, that the US “will punish those responsible” and is revoking visas of 21 identified suspects.

The US has faced pressure to toughen its stance on Saudi Arabia, a key ally.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Mr Trump said: “They had a very bad original concept, it was carried out poorly and the cover-up was the worst in the history of cover-ups.”

“Whoever thought of that idea, I think is in big trouble. And they should be in big trouble.”