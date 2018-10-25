Armenia awarded for quality of online information portals

09:52, 25 Oct 2018
Armenia, Iraq, Lesotho and Montenegro have received Global Enterprise Registration (GER.co) awards for the quality of online information portals that provide detailed, up-to-date information on creating a business, during UNCTAD’s World Investment Forumin Geneva, Switzerland.

Armenia, Iraq, Lesotho and Montenegro are among 134 countries listed on GER.co that have information portals describing the business creation process step-by-step, from the user’s point of view, showing all the necessary contacts, forms, costs and other requirements for each step. They gained a maximum rating on GER.co by making their business creation process entirely transparent.

Judges said “the Republic of Armenia has made impressive progress in the field of government, featuring prominently in international rankings for the quality of its public service and ease of doing business. The government of Armenia, in cooperation with the Armenia Business Council, has taken an additional step by publishing its business registration procedure online.”

“GER’s objective is not to give countries good or bad marks but to promote the exchange of good practices and offer criteria to assess the quality of business registration websites,” UNCTAD’s director of investment and enterprise James Zhan said at the 24 October awards ceremony.

To meet this goal, Mr. Zhan announced he was launching a campaign to invite all countries in the world to put their business creation requirements online by the year 2020 and to list them on GER.co. He also thanked the United States of America for its generous support of this project.

