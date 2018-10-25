HayPost issues new postcard dedicated to International Philatelic Exhibition

16:24, 25 Oct 2018
A special two-sided postcard, dedicated to the International Philatelic Exhibition has been cancelled by “HayPost” CJSC with a special postmark in the premises of Yerevan History Museum within the framework of the International Philatelic Exhibition dedicated to the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan arranged by the Union of Philatelists of the Republic of Armenia.

The print run of the two-side postcard is 500 pcs. The author of the postcard’s design is the designer of “HayPost” CJSC David Dovlatyan.

The postcard depicts a fragment of a panoramic view of night Yerevan at the background of Mount Ararat, “Zvartnots” airport, the aerial view of the Republic Square and a photo taken from the stairs of Cascade.

The souvenir sheet was cancelled by the Acting Deputy Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Armen Arzumanyan, the Director of the Yerevan History Museum Armine Sargsyan, the Chairman of of “HayPost” Juan Pablo Gechidjian, the President of the Union of Philatelists of the Republic of Armenia Hovik Musayelyan.

