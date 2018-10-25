Suspect package ‘found at De Niro restaurant’

14:51, 25 Oct 2018
Off
Photo: Jake Chessum

 

A suspect package similar to those sent to CNN and senior Democrats has been sent to a New York restaurant owned by the actor Robert De Niro, US media say, the BBC reports.

Citing law enforcement sources, NBC said a device arrived at the Tribeca Grill early on Thursday local time.

If linked to previous packages, this would be the eighth explosive device sent to a perceived critic of President Trump.

De Niro is a vocal Trump opponent, and once called him “a national disaster”.

New York Police Department said the restaurant building was empty at the time the suspicious device arrived, NBC reports.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Yerevan among top 10 cities for tech career opportunities

16:34, 25 Oct 2018

HayPost issues new postcard dedicated to International Philatelic Exhibition

16:24, 25 Oct 2018

OSCE media freedom representative encourages Armenian authorities to bolster media freedom

15:49, 25 Oct 2018

Armenia placed 101st in FIFA World Ranking

14:02, 25 Oct 2018

US supports Armenian new government's efforts - John Bolton

13:35, 25 Oct 2018

President Sarkissian meets His Holiness Aram I

11:31, 25 Oct 2018

Armenia awarded for quality of online information portals

09:52, 25 Oct 2018

'Explosive device' sent to Clintons and Obama

18:05, 24 Oct 2018

Armenia’s President announces mega-concert in memory of Aznavour

16:56, 24 Oct 2018

Nikol Pashinyan not re-elected as Armenia’s Prime Minister

16:01, 24 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Yerevan among top 10 cities for tech career opportunities

HayPost issues new postcard dedicated to International Philatelic Exhibition

OSCE media freedom representative encourages Armenian authorities to bolster media freedom

Armenia placed 101st in FIFA World Ranking

US supports Armenian new government's efforts - John Bolton

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia