Suspect package ‘found at De Niro restaurant’

Photo: Jake Chessum

A suspect package similar to those sent to CNN and senior Democrats has been sent to a New York restaurant owned by the actor Robert De Niro, US media say, the BBC reports.

Citing law enforcement sources, NBC said a device arrived at the Tribeca Grill early on Thursday local time.

If linked to previous packages, this would be the eighth explosive device sent to a perceived critic of President Trump.

De Niro is a vocal Trump opponent, and once called him “a national disaster”.

New York Police Department said the restaurant building was empty at the time the suspicious device arrived, NBC reports.