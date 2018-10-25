US supports Armenian new government’s efforts – John Bolton

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received today John Bolton, Assistant to US President for National Security Affairs.

The acting Prime Minister attached importance to active Armenian-American dialogue and close cooperation.

Referring to the political developments in Armenia, he said: “The processes that followed the non-violent, velvet revolution of love and solidarity are based exceptionally on democratic values. Now we are working to create and reinforce a stable and institutional democratic country.”

Pashinyan emphasized that Armenia is resolute to move forward along the path of democratic development.

John Bolton, in turn, conveyed warm greetings from US President Donald Trump. He noted that in this period of historic importance to Armenia, they attach importance to the development and deepening of Armenian-American relations.

Bolton congratulated Pashinyan on successfully leading the peaceful demarcating transition.

“The US supports the new government’s efforts aimed at fighting corruption, ensuring transparency of the judicial system and improves the accountability of the government before people, which will lead to the reinforcement of the rule of law and regional stability,” Bolton stated.