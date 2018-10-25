US supports Armenian new government’s efforts – John Bolton

13:35, 25 Oct 2018
Off

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received today John Bolton, Assistant to US President for National Security Affairs.

The acting Prime Minister attached importance to active Armenian-American dialogue and close cooperation.

Referring to the political developments in Armenia, he said: “The processes that followed the non-violent, velvet revolution of love and solidarity are based exceptionally on democratic values. Now we are working to create and reinforce a stable and institutional democratic country.”

Pashinyan emphasized that Armenia is resolute to move forward along the path of democratic development.

John Bolton, in turn, conveyed warm greetings from US President Donald Trump.  He noted that in this period of historic importance to Armenia, they attach importance to the development and deepening of Armenian-American relations.

Bolton congratulated Pashinyan on successfully leading the peaceful demarcating transition.

“The US supports the new government’s efforts aimed at fighting corruption, ensuring transparency of the judicial system and improves the accountability of the government before people, which will lead to the reinforcement of the rule of law and regional stability,” Bolton stated.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Yerevan among top 10 cities for tech career opportunities

16:34, 25 Oct 2018

HayPost issues new postcard dedicated to International Philatelic Exhibition

16:24, 25 Oct 2018

OSCE media freedom representative encourages Armenian authorities to bolster media freedom

15:49, 25 Oct 2018

Suspect package 'found at De Niro restaurant'

14:51, 25 Oct 2018

Armenia placed 101st in FIFA World Ranking

14:02, 25 Oct 2018

President Sarkissian meets His Holiness Aram I

11:31, 25 Oct 2018

Armenia awarded for quality of online information portals

09:52, 25 Oct 2018

'Explosive device' sent to Clintons and Obama

18:05, 24 Oct 2018

Armenia’s President announces mega-concert in memory of Aznavour

16:56, 24 Oct 2018

Nikol Pashinyan not re-elected as Armenia’s Prime Minister

16:01, 24 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Yerevan among top 10 cities for tech career opportunities

HayPost issues new postcard dedicated to International Philatelic Exhibition

OSCE media freedom representative encourages Armenian authorities to bolster media freedom

Suspect package 'found at De Niro restaurant'

Armenia placed 101st in FIFA World Ranking

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia