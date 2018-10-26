14 children injured in China kindergarten knife attack

10:12, 26 Oct 2018
At least 14 children have been injured in a knife attack at a kindergarten in Chongqing, south-west China, the BBC reports.

Police say a 39-year-old woman carrying a kitchen knife entered the school in Banan district on Friday morning, as the children were in the playground.

The motive for the attack is unclear, though some reports on social media say the woman had a grievance against the government.

The woman, whose surname was given as Liu, was arrested at the scene.

Police have denied media reports that two children died, using social media to urge people not to pass on “rumours”.

