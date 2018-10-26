Armenia is an example of a country living in the 21st century – President

13:50, 26 Oct 2018
Off

Armenia is an example of a country living in the 21st century, as we reflect the trends existing in the world, Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian said addressing the Homeland & Global Security Forum.

“We are a small country, but a global nation,” President Sarkissian said.

“Today we are stand at the crossroads of civilizations history, crossroads where old, classic perceptions of risk management, world management are not effective enough I call this a period of quantum risks, quantum security and quantum politics,” Armen Sarkissian stated.

He explained that “this means the old ways of managing the world, security and risks will most probably be ineffective, and there is a need to search for new creative solutions.”

The president said the 21st century is a new era of global security, stability, new politics, quantum behavior of our societies, as well as a new century of risks and security that begins in 2020.

“We are on the threshold of a new world and we must transform our thinking in terms of our approaches and value system. For me Armenia is an example of a country living in the 21st century, as we reflect the trends existing in the world. We are a small country, but a global nation. There are as many Armenians living in Russia as in Armenia. Yerevan – one of the oldest cities in the world with a 2800-year history has an Armenian population equal to that of Los Angeles. Armenia is a regional leader in a number of fields such as technologies and the banking sector.

“Therefore, being a President of a small country, I’m at the same time trying to be a leader of a global nation,” Sarkissian stated.

