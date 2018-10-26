Famous Russian actor Nikolai Karachentsov dies aged 73

Russian actor Nikolai Karachentsov died in Moscow on Friday, one day before his 74th birthday, his son Alexei Karachentsov told TASS.

“Nikolai has died today,” the actor’s wife, Lyudmila Porgina, told the agency. She added that the issue of the funerals and lying-in-state ceremony will be settled soon.

Karachentsov was one of the most popular Russian actors. He featured in tens of films, such as “Elder Son,” “Dog in the Manger,” “White Dew,” “The Trust That Went Bust” and “A Man from the Boulevard des Capucines.”