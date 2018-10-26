Sinead O’Connor converts to Islam

14:54, 26 Oct 2018
Off

Sinead O’Connor has converted to Islam and changed her name to Shuhada which means ‘martyrs’ in Arabic, the Daily Mail reports.

The Irish rockstar, who was ordained a priest by a fringe Catholic group in the 1990s, announced the news on Twitter where she shared a pictured of her wearing a hijab.

The mother-of-four, who has struggled with her mental health, wrote: ‘This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim.’

[fbcomments]

Recent News

New residential district being constructed in Stepanakert

16:07, 26 Oct 2018

Armenia is an example of a country living in the 21st century - President

13:50, 26 Oct 2018

Famous Russian actor Nikolai Karachentsov dies aged 73

12:23, 26 Oct 2018

The New York Times: Met’s Armenia show is one for the ages

11:00, 26 Oct 2018

14 children injured in China kindergarten knife attack

10:12, 26 Oct 2018

Armenia names new Ambassadors to Iraq and Syria

18:38, 25 Oct 2018

Bolton: Relations with Armenia a top priority for the US

17:59, 25 Oct 2018

Yerevan among top 10 cities for tech career opportunities

16:34, 25 Oct 2018

HayPost issues new postcard dedicated to International Philatelic Exhibition

16:24, 25 Oct 2018

OSCE media freedom representative encourages Armenian authorities to bolster media freedom

15:49, 25 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

New residential district being constructed in Stepanakert

Armenia is an example of a country living in the 21st century - President

Famous Russian actor Nikolai Karachentsov dies aged 73

The New York Times: Met’s Armenia show is one for the ages

14 children injured in China kindergarten knife attack

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia