Sinead O’Connor converts to Islam

Sinead O’Connor has converted to Islam and changed her name to Shuhada which means ‘martyrs’ in Arabic, the Daily Mail reports.

The Irish rockstar, who was ordained a priest by a fringe Catholic group in the 1990s, announced the news on Twitter where she shared a pictured of her wearing a hijab.

This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim. This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey. All scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant. I will be given (another) new name. It will be Shuhada’ — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) October 19, 2018

The mother-of-four, who has struggled with her mental health, wrote: ‘This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim.’