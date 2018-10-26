Suspicious package addressed to Sen. Cory Booker recovered in Florida

Photo: AP

A suspicious package addressed to top Democrat Cory Booker has been found at a Florida mail facility, Fox News reports.

At the same time New York police said they were investigating a package in Manhattan.

The package found Friday appeared to be similar to the others that were sent earlier, the FBI said.

The news came after several mail bombs were sent to prominent critics of US President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, suspicious packages were sent to former Vice President Joe Biden and actor Robert De Niro. Biden’s packages were found in Delaware, while De Niro’s package was discovered outside his production company and restaurant in New York City.