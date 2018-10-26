The New York Times: Met’s Armenia show is one for the ages

Photo: Metropolitan Museum of Art

The Metropolitan Museum of Art gives the blockbuster treatment to Armenia, the oldest Christian country in the world, author Jason Farago writes in an article published by The New York Times.

“Armenia is a country with so much history it can overwhelm you. This spring we learned its future might be as eventful as its past, which makes it a timely moment for “Armenia!,” the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s eye-opening appraisal of the art, manuscripts, textiles and religious artifacts of a nation that is still adding surprising chapters to its dramatic history,” the author writes.

“Armenia!” is a rather bookish sort of blockbuster, concentrating heavily on illuminated manuscripts, and presented in low lighting to protect the gospels and romances on view. There is some ecclesiastical flash, in the form of bejeweled crucifixes and gold-plated censers, but this is primarily an exhibition of book illustration, unlike any other medieval manuscript show you’re likely to see.,” the article continues.

The author further explores the art and history of the country’s medieval period, noting that khachkars (cross-stones) are perhaps the most distinctive artworks of the Armenian Middle Ages.

“Armenians, as this great show attests, have long been at the mercy of outside forces, and the beauty of this show is tinged with conquest and subjection. But the young revolutionaries who marched and sang in Yerevan this spring — such a rare gleam of hope in this global age of authoritarianism — knew that the manuscript of Armenian history is still being written,” the author concludes.

For the full article click here.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenia, visited the exhibition on Armenia at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York last month.