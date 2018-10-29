Afghan trespasser detained at Armenian-Turkish border

Russian border guards have detained a trespasser at the Armenian-Turkish border, the Russian Federal Security Service’s Border Defense Department in Armenia informs.

No documents were found with the man, but according to preliminary information, he is a citizen of Afghanistan.

In search of a better life, the man crossed the Pakistani-Afghan, Afghan-Iranian and Iranian-Turkish border without any obstacle and was detained by Russian border guards when attempting to cross to Armenian from the Turkish side.

The man has been handed over to the Armenian law-enforcement bodies.