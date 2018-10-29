Afghan trespasser detained at Armenian-Turkish border

12:44, 29 Oct 2018
Off

Russian border guards have detained a trespasser at the Armenian-Turkish border, the Russian Federal Security Service’s Border Defense Department in Armenia informs.

No documents were found with the man, but according to preliminary information, he is a citizen of Afghanistan.

In search of a better life, the man crossed the Pakistani-Afghan, Afghan-Iranian and Iranian-Turkish border without any obstacle and was detained by Russian border guards when attempting to cross to Armenian from the Turkish side.

The man has been handed over to the Armenian law-enforcement bodies.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Full adherence to ceasefire regime of key importance, Armenia's acting DM says

18:04, 29 Oct 2018

Minsk Group Co-Chairs to visit Stepanakert

17:29, 29 Oct 2018

Armenia's President to attend Munich Security Conference meeting in Minsk

17:01, 29 Oct 2018

India’s Modi tweets in Armenian, praises Armenian singer

16:08, 29 Oct 2018

No Armenians among passengers and crew of the crashed Boeing

15:40, 29 Oct 2018

Angela Merkel will not run for CDU party chair again

14:27, 29 Oct 2018

Armenian Parliament votes down proposed amendments to Electoral Code

13:51, 29 Oct 2018

Georgia presidential vote goes to run-off

11:01, 29 Oct 2018

Boeing 737 plane crashes in sea off Jakarta with 188 on board

09:30, 29 Oct 2018

Man armed with grenade tries to break into government building

20:35, 27 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Full adherence to ceasefire regime of key importance, Armenia's acting DM says

Minsk Group Co-Chairs to visit Stepanakert

Armenia's President to attend Munich Security Conference meeting in Minsk

India’s Modi tweets in Armenian, praises Armenian singer

No Armenians among passengers and crew of the crashed Boeing

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia