Angela Merkel will not run for CDU party chair again

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has offered to give up the leadership of her Christian Democratic Union (CDU), reports from within her party have said, Deutsche Welle reports.

The decision comes after her party suffered heavy losses in regional elections that threatened the stability of the governing coalition.

Merkel reportedly said she still plans on remaining in her post as chancellor — although she once said that party leadership and chancellorship must go hand-in-hand.

Mrs Merkel has been chair of the CDU since 2000, becoming one of its longest-serving chairpersons.

She has led Germany as chancellor since 2005 – and wants to stay in that post.