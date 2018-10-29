Armenian Parliament votes down proposed amendments to Electoral Code

The Armenian National Assembly voted 62 to 2 today to reject proposed amendments to the Electoral Code. The bill needed 63 votes to pass.
This was the second attempt to pass the law after the Parliament failed to do so on October 22.
