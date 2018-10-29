Armenia’s Acting PM, Co-Chairs discuss dynamics of Karabakh peace process

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Schofer (USA), Stephane Visconti (France), and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

Welcoming the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, Nikol Pashinyan highlighted their role as the only format entrusted with an international mandate for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. He stressed the need for having all conflicting parties’ commitment toward the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

The Acting Prime Minister and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs touched upon the dynamics of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process in the light of the latest political changes in Armenia.

The interlocutors next exchanged views on the meeting held between Armenia’s Prime Minister and the Azerbaijani President in Dushanbe in late September. Nikol Pashinyan prioritized the maintenance and effective implementation of those agreements reached at the meeting, which may promote an atmosphere of mutual trust and peace. The Acting Prime Minister and the Co-Chairs outlined the steps to take in the near future.