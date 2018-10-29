Armenia’s President to attend Munich Security Conference meeting in Minsk

17:01, 29 Oct 2018
Off

A delegation led by President Armen Sarkissian has left for Minsk to participate in the MSC Core Group of the Munich Security Conference (MSC).

MSC is a reputable and representative platform for discussions on the issues related to the international security policies. As a rule, MSC Core Group meetings are held in different world capitals and allow high-level officials to discuss the most important issues of international security. Traditionally, host country’s regional security policies become the focus of the Core Group discussions.

The meeting in Minsk will bring together heads of governments of the regional states, other high-level officials, leaders of international organizations such as the OSCE, NATO, and EU. The agenda will include items on the East-West relations, regional conflicts, the Minsk process, as well as the economic situation in the Eastern Europe.

In the framework of the visit, the President of Armenia is expected to meet with the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

Armen Sarkissian will also meet with the representatives of the Armenian community of Belarus.

