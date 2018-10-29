Full adherence to ceasefire regime of key importance, Armenia’s acting DM says

Armenia’s Acting Defense Minister David Tonoyan has briefed the Minsk Group Co-Chairs on the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the line of contact between the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Nagorno Karabakh.

At a meeting in Yerevan, David Tonoyan attached importance to the agreement on operational communication reached between the Armenian Prime Minister and the Azerbaijani president in Dushanbe. He voiced hope that the co-chairing countries will take effort to establish similar communication in other directions.

Stressing that the Armenian armed forces are closely following the situation and control all movements, David Tonoyan noted that the full adherence to the ceasefire regime, implementation of mechanisms aimed at prevention of incidents and risk reduction is of key importance in the current situation.