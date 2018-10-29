Georgia presidential vote goes to run-off

11:01, 29 Oct 2018
Presidential elections in Georgia have gone to a run-off, preliminary results showed on Monday, AFP reports.

With tallies from nearly all precincts counted, ruling-party backed candidate, ex-French ambassador Salome Zurabishvili, narrowly led with 38.66 percent of the vote, compared with 37.7 percent for opposition leader Grigol Vashadze, the central election commission said.

A candidate needs to win 50 percent plus one vote to be elected in the first round, so a run-off will be held by December 1, the commission said.

Official turnout was nearly 47 percent at 20:00 local time on Sunday, when the polls closed, the commission added.

