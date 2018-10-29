India’s Modi tweets in Armenian, praises Armenian singer

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi‏ has tweeted in Armenian and English to praise Armenian singer Meri Mnjoyan for her performance of the Indian song ‘Vaishnav Jan To’ – one of the favorite songs of Mahatma Gandhi.

“Excellently sung by Masha Mnjoyan! Do not miss the scenic background of the popular Khor Virap monastery and ‘Mt. Ararat’. Local musical instruments Duduk and Blul have been used as well,” Mr. Modi tweeted.