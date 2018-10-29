Minsk Group Co-Chairs to visit Stepanakert

17:29, 29 Oct 2018
Off

Armenia’s acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received today the OSCe Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stefan Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (USA) and the Personal.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the co-chairs’ visits to the region after the formation of a new government in Armenia. Zohrab Mnatsakanyan praised the positive dynamics registered so far.

The acting FM and the Co-Chairs referred to the meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Dushanbe last month and the agreements reached. Zohrab Mnatsakanyan noted that their application is aimed at the formation and promotion of the atmosphere of peace.

He stressed the need to refrain from warlike and non-constructive rhetoric.

The interlocutors discussed the future steps to be taken within the framework of the Minsk Group co-chairmanship. Zohrab Mnatsakanyan stressed that the future steps can be comprehensively assessed after the Co-Chairs complete visits to Stepanakert and Baku.

