No Armenians among passengers and crew of the crashed Boeing

There are no Armenians among the passengers and crew of the Lion Air Boeing 737 passenger plane on Indonesia.

“According to preliminary data, there are no Armenian nationals or Armenians among the passengers and crew of the crashed plane,” the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a Twitter post.

Ըստ նախնական տվյալների՝ #Ինդոնեզիա’յում վթարի ենթարկված ինքնաթիռի ուղևորների և անձնակազմի շարքում ՀՀ քաղաքացիներ կամ հայեր չեն եղել: pic.twitter.com/QcFVFdQir7 — MFA of Armenia🇦🇲 (@MFAofArmenia) October 29, 2018

A Lion Air Boeing 737 passenger plane with 188 people on board crashed into the sea shortly after taking off from the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.

Flight JT 610 was on a scheduled flight to Pangkal Pinang, the main town in the Bangka Belitung Islands.