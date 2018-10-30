Armenian peacekeepers participate in CSTO drills

Photo: Viktor Drachev/TASS

Armenian servicemen are participating in the joint drills of the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member countries dubbed “Unbreakable Brotherhood 2018” that kicked off in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on Tuesday, TASS reports.

“The aim is to check the readiness of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent to accomplish missions, improve the skills of the personnel and master the professionalism of officers of command and control bodies,” Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov said at the opening ceremony.

The Unbreakable Brotherhood-2018 drills involve about 1,300 troops, 300 pieces of military hardware and 20 various aircraft, including unmanned aerial vehicles.

About 300 servicemen have arrived in Yekaterinburg from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Russia is represented by a peacekeeping battalion, reconnaissance, military police and logistics units, field mobile command posts and aircraft.