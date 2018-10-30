Armenian peacekeepers participate in CSTO drills

17:10, 30 Oct 2018
Off
Photo: Viktor Drachev/TASS

 

Armenian servicemen are participating in the joint drills of the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member countries dubbed “Unbreakable Brotherhood 2018” that kicked off in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on Tuesday, TASS reports.

“The aim is to check the readiness of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent to accomplish missions, improve the skills of the personnel and master the professionalism of officers of command and control bodies,” Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov said at the opening ceremony.

The Unbreakable Brotherhood-2018 drills involve about 1,300 troops, 300 pieces of military hardware and 20 various aircraft, including unmanned aerial vehicles.

About 300 servicemen have arrived in Yekaterinburg from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Russia is represented by a peacekeeping battalion, reconnaissance, military police and logistics units, field mobile command posts and aircraft.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Artsakh's participation in all stages of conflict settlement important - President

18:26, 30 Oct 2018

Trump says he will end birthright citizenship via executive order

18:20, 30 Oct 2018

Belgian lawmaker visits Artsakh

17:04, 30 Oct 2018

Israeli Foreign Ministry shares video about Armenians in Haifa

16:37, 30 Oct 2018

Canadian Armenian genocide survivor Sirvard Kurdian passes away at age 106

16:07, 30 Oct 2018

Venice hit with worst flooding in a decade

15:13, 30 Oct 2018

Genocide exhibit opens in Sydney

14:53, 30 Oct 2018

Lukashenko confirms Belarus will always be Armenia's good friend

12:59, 30 Oct 2018

Nikol Pashinyan nominated for Prime Minister

12:49, 30 Oct 2018

Minsk Group Co-Chairs to participate in OSCE Monitoring

12:29, 30 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Artsakh's participation in all stages of conflict settlement important - President

Trump says he will end birthright citizenship via executive order

Belgian lawmaker visits Artsakh

Israeli Foreign Ministry shares video about Armenians in Haifa

Canadian Armenian genocide survivor Sirvard Kurdian passes away at age 106

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia