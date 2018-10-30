Artsakh’s participation in all stages of conflict settlement important – President

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received today co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Stéphane Visconti of France and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, personal representative of the OSCE chairman-in-office Andrzej Kasprzyk and officials accompanying them.

Issues related to the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict settlement, situation along the border between Artsakh and Azerbaijan as well as recent developments were on the agenda on the meeting.

The Artsakh Republic President reaffirmed Stepanakert’s commitment to the peaceful settlement of the conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group, reiterating the necessity of restoring the full-fledged negotiation format with the participation of Artsakh in all stages of the conflict settlement.

Bako Sahakyan stressed the imperative of applying ceasefire-maintenance mechanisms, considering it among the cornerstone components of maintaining stability and peace in the region.