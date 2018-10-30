Belgian lawmaker visits Artsakh

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) Masis Mayilian received today the delegation headed by Member of the Belgian Federal Parliament Jean Jacques Flahaux.

The Foreign Minister briefed the guests on Artsakh’s foreign policy priorities, in particular, the activities aimed at the international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh and expansion of international cooperation, as well as the current stage of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict settlement process.

Masis Mayilian stressed the role of parliamentary diplomacy in involving the Republic in international processes and raising the awareness about Artsakh abroad․ In this context, the Minister noted the importance of the Friendship Group and the Friendship Circle with Artsakh established in Belgium’s Flemish Parliament and in Brussels’ Walloon Parliament, which gives an opportunity to expand the frameworks of international cooperation of Artsakh.

The sides also exchanged views on a range of issues related to the strengthening and development of cooperation with Belgium.

Representatives of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy, headed by the Federation’s President, Kaspar Karampetyan, were present at the meeting.