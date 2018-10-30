Belgian lawmaker visits Artsakh

17:04, 30 Oct 2018
Off

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) Masis Mayilian received today the delegation headed by Member of the Belgian Federal Parliament Jean Jacques Flahaux.

The Foreign Minister briefed the guests on Artsakh’s foreign policy priorities, in particular, the activities aimed at the international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh and expansion of international cooperation, as well as the current stage of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict settlement process.

Masis Mayilian stressed the role of parliamentary diplomacy in involving the Republic in international processes and raising the awareness about Artsakh abroad․ In this context, the Minister noted the importance of the Friendship Group and the Friendship Circle with Artsakh established in Belgium’s Flemish Parliament and in Brussels’ Walloon Parliament, which gives an opportunity to expand the frameworks of international cooperation of Artsakh.

The sides also exchanged views on a range of issues related to the strengthening and development of cooperation with Belgium.

Representatives of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy, headed by the Federation’s President, Kaspar Karampetyan, were present at the meeting.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Artsakh's participation in all stages of conflict settlement important - President

18:26, 30 Oct 2018

Trump says he will end birthright citizenship via executive order

18:20, 30 Oct 2018

Armenian peacekeepers participate in CSTO drills

17:10, 30 Oct 2018

Israeli Foreign Ministry shares video about Armenians in Haifa

16:37, 30 Oct 2018

Canadian Armenian genocide survivor Sirvard Kurdian passes away at age 106

16:07, 30 Oct 2018

Venice hit with worst flooding in a decade

15:13, 30 Oct 2018

Genocide exhibit opens in Sydney

14:53, 30 Oct 2018

Lukashenko confirms Belarus will always be Armenia's good friend

12:59, 30 Oct 2018

Nikol Pashinyan nominated for Prime Minister

12:49, 30 Oct 2018

Minsk Group Co-Chairs to participate in OSCE Monitoring

12:29, 30 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Artsakh's participation in all stages of conflict settlement important - President

Trump says he will end birthright citizenship via executive order

Armenian peacekeepers participate in CSTO drills

Israeli Foreign Ministry shares video about Armenians in Haifa

Canadian Armenian genocide survivor Sirvard Kurdian passes away at age 106

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia